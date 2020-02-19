Michelle Williams seems to cast shadow on her ex in Tweets that sound bitter: & # 39; Dinner is cheaper & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5e58ff2a4e59f10e010fc9dac131280d11% %MINIFYHTML5e58ff2a4e59f10e010fc9dac131280d12%

Former Destiny & # 39; s Child member, who sparked rumors of reconciliation with his former fiance Chad Johnson last summer, posts cryptic messages about letting go of someone who only pretends to be "the deadlift."

Michelle Williams (II) Sounds bitter for something these days. The 40-year-old singer recently posted on Twitter some cryptic messages about letting someone go to make room for something better, which caused speculation that she was talking about her former Chad Johnson.

The former member of Child of Destiny posted on the microblogging site, "Just # reviewing all of you and I felt guided to say & # 39; anyone who walked away from you at its lowest or ugliest moment, let him stay exactly where he is! He doesn't need to the dead! weight anyway! "

She followed it with another post that said: "I really believe that when that happens, it is one of the ways that God makes room for something really amazing! Make room, Lord !!!" Seeing the positive side, he added, "… dinner is also cheaper! Ok, I'm done!"

His last tweet suggested that he was paying for dinner when he was with his ex-fiance Chad and some people began to speculate that he is now "single" again. "I guess she and her man separated again," said one person in her tweets.

A fan expressed concern about Michelle's love life when she wrote: "I feel like the reality show really ruined what was going on with her ex." Another wished nothing but good things for the singer of "If We Had Your Eyes", "He blessed you sister If you always paid for dinner … congratulations on finding your right partner." Someone else added: "Poor Michele, I really hope you find true love."

Michelle announced her commitment to Chad, pastor and professional sports chaplain, in April 2018 after leaving since July 2017. However, in December 2018, the couple canceled their commitment. Last May, they sparked rumors of reconciliation after being seen attending the Kentucky Derby over the weekend together and they seemed very much in love. However, they never confirmed the news.

In an interview with Essence published in June 2019, Michelle said her failed relationship with Chad led her to depression and suicidal thinking. "I was weak, very depressed and thought it was the end of my life," he admitted. "If someone had asked me where I would be today, I didn't think I would be alive, because I was so broken."

Finally he sought help in rehabilitation. "I had been there before in that darkness and I thought & # 39; No, you'd better go & # 39;", he shared. "When I got there (rehabilitation), I was stable. However, I would have understood if he had left. He has been praying for a wife. He did not pray for a depressed wife."