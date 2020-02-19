Michelle Obama posts a throwback photo of her prom!

%MINIFYHTML732c18f1c710027ec312c4a8271c50f511% %MINIFYHTML732c18f1c710027ec312c4a8271c50f512%

Michelle Obama visited her Instagram page to share a picture of her 1982 graduation party and it looked awesome! However, it turned out that he not only remembered his years of youth, but also shared the complement for a good cause!

Many people would prefer not to revisit their old graduation photos, since they are generally uncomfortable years, but the old FLOTUS is not one of them!

She was brave enough to share the image with everyone, but at the same time, she looked beautiful in her pink dress and jacket, so don't worry about that!

Teen Michelle was wearing a pale pink satin dress with a high opening and a matching jacket and posed for photos in a wicker chair.

And, of course, since the 80s were happening, the jacket just had to have shoulder pads that managed to balance perfectly!

Who could have imagined at that time that the beautiful teenager would grow up to become one of the first most beloved and influential ladies in the history of the United States?

In the photo, there was also a boy with a mustache and a tuxedo, presumably his graduation date at that time.

After all, it was seven years before Michelle met Barack Obama in Chicago while working at the same law firm.

As mentioned earlier, the image was published with a good cause in min.

In the caption, he announced a new draw for When We All Vote, his organization.

He says: ‘If you are a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote: you could get a free prom for your school! You can also help spread the word by posting your graduation photo with #PromChallenge "

Indeed, hundreds of people joined the challenge! What a great initiative!



