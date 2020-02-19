Michael Bennet talks about the presidential race and the upcoming elections in Littleton Town Hall

On Tuesday night, US Senator Michael Bennet sent concerns about the upcoming elections during a town hall to a crowd of about 120 people at the Peak Community and Wellness Center in Littleton.

"Everyone must understand what is at stake here," Bennet said. "The rule of law is shattering."

The Colorado senator, who left the presidential race last week after the New Hampshire primary, discussed his campaign in his opening remarks. Bennet attributed his lack of success in his presidential career to his late start, which he said prevented him from qualifying for debates and fundraising.

"I hope that any national profile that I could develop benefits Colorado and my service in that state in the future," Bennet said after the town hall. "I learned that Colorado is the ideal point, I think, where American politics is from."

Attendees were eager to know if Bennet would back one of the Democratic candidates, but the senator said he has not yet decided.

"As soon as I have an idea about that and think it would be useful to say that, I will," he said.

Bennet said he plans to see how the race unfolds in the next two weeks. He said there is no candidate in the Democratic race that he would not support because of the threats posed by President Donald Trump.

"We have to restore the integrity of our government," Bennet said. "We are in a moment of our political life as a nation where we have to have an honest conversation about where we are going."

Many voters expressed fears about Trump's potential for reelection. Carole Keller, an Internet marketing consultant in Littleton, talked about how many people she talks to feel exhausted by the current political system and without motivation to vote. The 67-year-old woman asked Bennet what the Democrats are doing to ensure everyone goes out to vote without feeling so defeated.

"I understand how tired the people of chaos are every day," Bennet said. "But we are not allowed to feel beaten even before the elections arrive."

Gabe Nelson, a third-year student at Columbine High School, asked Bennet how he plans to get young people to vote. The senator emphasized that, although many difficult issues have been treated unfairly for the next generation, including debt and climate change, voting is the vehicle for improvement.

"The only way to change our political system is to participate in it," Bennet said. "And I hope we can find ways to inspire it based on the obligation that each one has with our democracy."

Bennet discussed the challenges facing Colorado residents in trying to pay for medical care, housing and higher education. Jo Douglas, 60, of Littleton, asked Bennet about how to get health insurance plans that are more accustomed to the needs of Colorado residents.

"We have a broken healthcare market," said Bennet. "Part of the problem we have, especially in rural areas, is that there aren't enough people in certain parts of Colorado to have a real market to secure people in a predictable and affordable way."

Bennet said his proposal, called Medicare-X, which offers a public option, could provide universal medical care.

He will have two more town halls later this week in the state, at Grand Junction on Thursday and at Steamboat Springs on Friday.