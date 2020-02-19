Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to go through a 1-year probationary period before finally leaving the royal family forever: details!

%MINIFYHTML5b694fdca215574dc32d7260d4c3224911% %MINIFYHTML5b694fdca215574dc32d7260d4c3224912%

According to a spokesman for the couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must go through a one-year probationary period before all the details of their royal departure are completed. In addition, it was also revealed that this trial period will begin on March 31.

What that means is that while the so-called "Megxit,quot; is just over a month away, it may not be permanent.

The spokesman said through Sky News that the Duke and Duchess "agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure that the agreement works for all parties."

In addition, they will no longer have an office in the palace and will be represented by their foundation in the United Kingdom from April 1, and no, it's not a joke!

During this trial / transition period, Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal titles, but that does not mean they will not yet have them.

His other titles of Count and Countess of Dumbarton, as well as Baron and Baroness Kilkeel, will also remain theirs in the next test year.

This also applies to Harry's honorary military posts.

The couple is also expected to attend no more and no less than six actual commitments before leaving the royal family.

The statement went on to say that ‘In general, the issues of their work related to the cause will remain unchanged, including the Community, the community, the empowerment of young people and mental health, collectively. The duke's priorities remain to support the welfare of the military and women, conservation, sport for social development, HIV and Travalyst, which works to mobilize the tourism industry and travel for social good. For the duchess, her focus remains on women's empowerment, gender equality and education. "

What do you think of this whole process before Meghan and Harry can be independent of the royal family?



