Married off duty officers stop the robbery and chase a suspect during a night date – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa4a7010ad755e9567f92ea2524a016ca11% %MINIFYHTMLa4a7010ad755e9567f92ea2524a016ca12%

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – For two officers married out of service in Kentucky, their night date was anything but ordinary.

Chase and Nicole McKeown are police officers in Elizabethtown and have been married for six months.

%MINIFYHTMLa4a7010ad755e9567f92ea2524a016ca13% %MINIFYHTMLa4a7010ad755e9567f92ea2524a016ca14%

The night started normally when they went to Raising Cane on Saturday, but things took a strange turn while they ate dinner. A man with a mask entered and went up to the counter.

%MINIFYHTMLa4a7010ad755e9567f92ea2524a016ca15% %MINIFYHTMLa4a7010ad755e9567f92ea2524a016ca16%

"I think we both saw it at the same time," Nicole said during a press conference.

At first, he thought the man might be sick, given the flu season, but he soon realized that the mask was for a less innocent reason, according to WDRB.

"I looked at (Chase) and said," That's a bit strange, "he said.

Nicole said they saw the employee behind the counter raise their hands and that was when they both realized what was happening.

It was then that they knew they had to jump into action.

Officers pulled their weapons and chased the suspect out of the restaurant, and everything was captured in a surveillance video that was released by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

The video shows the suspect throwing the gun and running through the entrance.

The couple continued to chase him a few blocks from the restaurant and kept him at gunpoint until the Louisville subway police arrived and arrested him.

"I believe that if it were not for the heroic actions of these two officers, the author's actions within the business would have intensified, acted honorably and heroically," said Deputy Dan Mason of the LMPD robbery unit.

The couple said the officers instinct simply activated as the situation progressed.

"We both looked at each other and said,quot; Is this what is happening? OK, come on, "said Chase.

"When it comes to people living in danger, any other officer would have done the same," Nicole said.

The suspect is now in custody in Louisville, according to police.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report. All rights reserved. .)