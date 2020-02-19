Mark Percival could play in St Helens & # 39; World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLf1d90acff511a6b63a3af54821044db411% %MINIFYHTMLf1d90acff511a6b63a3af54821044db412%

Watch St Helens vs Sydney Roosters at the 2020 World Club Challenge on Saturday





St Helens is considering playing against the injured England center Mark Percival in Saturday's World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters.

Percival was ruled out last week for "several months,quot; by his club after injuring his shoulder in the 19-0 loss at Warrington fifteen days ago.

But his surgery was postponed until next week and Saints coach Kristian Woolf says that playing this weekend will not make the injury worse.

Roosters of St Helens vs Sydney Live

"It's a chance to play," said Woolf. "He has obviously been in the media that needs surgery and that happens next week."

"We put him in touch a little today (Wednesday) to see how he stays and he stayed pretty well. We'll just see how he stops tomorrow and we'll go from there."

"We wouldn't put it out there if we thought we were putting your health at risk."

"He already needs some work there and it's more a matter of whether he can play with a little pain and overcome the game."

James Roby could return for the saints

The saints will run out of Welsh end, Regan Grace, after he suffered a bruise on the victory at Hull on Sunday, Matty Costello will take his place, but they are driven by the return of Captain James Roby.

"I'm ready to go," Roby said. "I have pointed to this game to return."

The roosters will run out of their captain Boyd Cordner, as coach Trent Robinson seeks to manage the workload of the patron of New South Wales and Australia while the club tries to win a third consecutive title.

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity Live

"Boyd probably has the biggest workload in the NRL when it comes not only to captaining the club with Jake (friend) but also from New South Wales and Australia," Robinson said.

"He has played many games and plays a physical style of football and to prepare for this season, for New South Wales and then for the Kangaroos tour at the end of the year, he needs to have some preseason time."

"He came back in January and we needed to honor him and his body and do it well in order to do what he does in the field."

"It was really difficult to ask him not to play this game, but it is best for him in the short, medium and long term."

The roosters defeated Wigan in the World Club Challenge last year

The NRL champions will be led by the hooker Friend and Cordner's place in the second row will probably go to Sitili Tupouniua.

Robinson will close the gap left by Latrell Mitchell's departure to South Sydney Rabbitohs by switching Angus Crichton to the left center and, after Cooper Cronk's retirement, he became Kyle Flanagan, a 21-year-old scrum. He will make his debut on Saturday after joining Cronulla Sharks.

Robinson's 21-man team contains 14 of the 17 players in the October Grand Final team that won 14-8 against the Canberra Raiders.

The roosters will hold an open training session at the stadium on Friday afternoon.

St Helens Squad: 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Luke Thompson, 11 Zeb Taia, 12 Dom Peyroux, 13 Louis McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14 Morgan Knowles, 15 Matty Lees, 16 Kyle Love, 18 Joseph Paulo, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 James Bentley, 21 Matty Costello, 22 Jack Welsby, 27 Lewis Dodd, 30 Tom Nisbet.

Sydney Rooster Squad: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Angus Crichton, 4 Joseph Manu, 5 Brett Morris, 6 Luke Keary, 7 Kyle Flanagan, 8 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9 Jake Friend (c), 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Sitili Tupouniua, 12 Mitchell Aubusson, 13 Victor Radley, 14 Sam Verrills, 15 Isaac Liu, 16 Nat Butcher, 17 Lindsay Collins, 18 Matt Ikuvalu, 19 Poasa Faamausili, 20 Asu Kepaoa, 21 Lachlan Lam.