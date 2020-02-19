Marcus Rashford & # 39; touch and leave & # 39; on the return of Manchester United before the end of the season, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLdf80e54ddb6b9ee9d3d8e4b9ece39e9711% %MINIFYHTMLdf80e54ddb6b9ee9d3d8e4b9ece39e9712%







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is "playing and ready,quot; if Marcus Rashford will be fit enough to return before the end of the season and warned that he can miss Euro 2020.

Rashford has not played since January 15 after aggravating a back injury against Wolves in the FA Cup.

"I hope he is playing this season. It will just be touching and going towards the end," he said before the Manchester United Europa League game with the Bruges Club on Thursday.

"I hope we can overcome this tournament and extend the season."

"It takes time, I'm not a doctor. I expected him to recover faster than it seems he will be out. Another few months definitely."

"If you are not fit enough you will not go (to euros)."

