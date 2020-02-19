Maple Grove High School Seniors Honor Team Manager with Down Syndrome – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Towards the end of each sports season in high school, there is a senior night to honor the players for their final year in the team.

Emma Dalton, a senior at Maple Grove, has been the college team's basketball coach for the past four years.

%MINIFYHTML19f1e258996402467b4896fdea2a413613% %MINIFYHTML19f1e258996402467b4896fdea2a413614%

On February 18, in Senior Night, she was honored along with senior player Abby Schulte.

%MINIFYHTML19f1e258996402467b4896fdea2a413615% %MINIFYHTML19f1e258996402467b4896fdea2a413616%

But for the first time, head coach Mark Cook let Emma get dressed for the game, run through the tunnel with all the initial players and warm up on the court before the game.

"He definitely deserves it because he is as part of the team as the rest of us," Schulte said.

As the only seniors on the team, Schulte and Dalton have become good friends over the years.

"It has been really fun to have another older person with me in a different capacity than a teammate, someone who always supports us and is always positive," said Schulte.

This is a team that considers inclusion as much as a victory, as the final score.

"I think it's something really cool that she did and I'm very happy for her," said Schulte.

"I love basketball," Dalton said. Dalton will continue to play basketball after graduation. She starts in a Special Olympics team this spring.