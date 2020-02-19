Maple Grove Fire Chief returns after providing medical support to Chinese evacuees – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLS (Up News Info) – A man from Maple Grove is at home after spending two weeks in California helping US citizens who were evacuated from Wuhan, China.

Fire Marshal Greg Bodin was at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego with members of the Minnesota Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT).

Bodin and his team of medical professionals established field hospitals to evaluate and treat evacuees from the city that was zero zone for the coronavirus.

"You practice, you prepare, but here we were really acting," Bodin said.

Bodin is not only a Robbinsdale fire chief, he is also a firefighter in Maple Grove and chaplain of the North Memorial Medical Center.

Bodin says that years of training were worth it when it was activated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. UU. To work with U.S. citizens evacuated from Wuhan.

"My team in particular provided screening tests and medical support to the evacuees who landed in San Diego in Miramar," Bodin said.

Two planes carrying the evacuees landed in Miramar on February 5 and 7, where 232 passengers were received by Bodin and his team of medical professionals.

They were dressed to protect themselves and others from further spread of the coronavirus.

"Tyvek suits, N-95 mask, face protection gloves," said Bodin.

For 14 days, dressed in full protective equipment, Bodin and the DMAT team looked after and isolated anyone who showed symptoms of the virus.

The work was intense, but Bodin was able to show his compassion and use his skills as a chaplain to help and comfort the evacuees and their team.

Bodin and his crew were closely monitored, but sometimes his personal safety was in his mind.

“We had to worry about that, but we did a lot of training. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) again guided us in personal protective equipment, it comes to mind and must take it into account, ”said Bodin.

Bodin says that the best part of the job was to meet his "guests."

Offering support to those facing uncertainty was an honor.

He says it is a job that you must have a heart to do.

This is not Bodin's first trip working with the Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He served during 911, Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy.

But he says this was historical. This is the first time that the United States has had a quarantine for medical reasons since 1961.