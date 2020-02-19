Man stabbed a random child in Texas McDonald’s – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities said he randomly stabbed a girl while she was in the play area at a McDonald's restaurant in El Paso.

Police say the girl, who is said to be between 4 and 5 years old, was in stable condition in a hospital after undergoing surgery.

The suspect fled on foot but was found hiding in a nearby motel room and was arrested, police said. You have not been identified at this time.

