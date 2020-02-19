Man pretending to be a law enforcement officer takes french fries after stopping a teenage driver – Up News Info Tampa

– A teenager who said he was arrested by a man who pretended to be a law enforcement officer said the suspect took his fries instead of issuing a subpoena, officials in Oklahoma said.

The 18-year-old told agents he was driving on Highway 62 in the Woodall area early Saturday when a "dark 90s Oldsmobile or Buick with flickering red and blue lights stopped behind him,quot;, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. .

The driver asked the teenager about his age and threatened to issue a fine for a curfew violation. But instead of issuing a subpoena, he took the "recently bought,quot; fries from the teenagers.

The unidentified man returned to his vehicle and left.

The suspect was described as about five feet, 10 inches tall, "wearing what appeared to be a police-style bulletproof vest over his shirt and a police-style service belt with a gun holster."

The victim pointed to a CCSO agent in nearby Tahlequah at 1:20 a.m.

If you have any information about the law enforcement imitator, you are advised to contact Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault at 918-456-2583.