Man killed, killed in the Hollywood Hills home invasion – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A man was shot dead during an invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred in a house located in 2033 Hercules Dr. sometime before 4:55 a.m., according to Los Angeles police. Police responded to a 911 call that came from the east coast.

The caller "stated that several suspects had assaulted a friend from his home and that one of them was armed with a gun," LAPD captain Steve Lurie told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with gunshot wounds, Lurie said. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he died later. The victim was described as a man in his 20s.

"It has also been widely reported that the victim is a music star of some importance," said Lurie. "We have not confirmed the identity of the victim at this time, so we are not affirming that."

Along with the victim, there were several people in the home at the time of the shooting, Lurie said. Witnesses told investigators there were between two and six suspects, Lurie revealed. At least one of them wore a black mask.

It is also unclear whether the shooting was random or targeted. No arrests have been made yet. It is not clear if the house had surveillance cameras.