Man injured in gunfight on Dan Ryan Highway – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – They shot at night on the Dan Ryan Highway.
Police said a 35-year-old man was on the highway near the 4700 block when, at some point, a silver SUV stopped and began firing.
The man was taken to the hospital.
No one is in custody and the officers are investigating the scene.
This is a developing story.