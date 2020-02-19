Man injured in gunfight on Dan Ryan Highway – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – They shot at night on the Dan Ryan Highway.

Police said a 35-year-old man was on the highway near the 4700 block when, at some point, a silver SUV stopped and began firing.

%MINIFYHTMLc028be2a047e3038b53d9e4fe62e756413% %MINIFYHTMLc028be2a047e3038b53d9e4fe62e756414%

The man was taken to the hospital.

%MINIFYHTMLc028be2a047e3038b53d9e4fe62e756415% %MINIFYHTMLc028be2a047e3038b53d9e4fe62e756416%

No one is in custody and the officers are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.