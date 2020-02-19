Man City 2-0 West Ham

Manchester City won again after a tumultuous week off the field with a comfortable 2-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday.

Postponed for 10 days due to the Ciara storm, and five days after receiving a two-season ban on all UEFA competitions, the champions let their football speak with a show of attack dominance.

Rodri opened the scoring in half an hour with his first goal at Etihad Stadium before Kevin de Bruyne closed all three points with the second in the City after the hour, while Pep Guardiola's team was consolidating second in the Premier League by opening a four-point advantage over the third – Leicester, whom they face on Saturday.

For West Ham and David Moyes, if they manage to secure their top-level status or not, it won't depend on their games against the champions, but a fourth league loss in six leaves the Hammers in the relegation zone and desperately needs points. .

Full report to follow …

Whats Next?

Saturday, February 22 5:00 pm



Manchester City travels to Leicester in Saturday Night Football at 5.30 p.m., live at Sky Sports Premier League, before West Ham addresses Liverpool league leaders in Monday Night Football at 8pm, also live in Sky Sports Premier League.