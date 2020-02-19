Man accused of killing Kevin Bacon not responding in cell – Up News Info Detroit

Shiawassee County, MI (WNEM) – The man accused of killing Kevin Bacon was found insensitive in his cell.

Michigan state police confirmed that Mark Latunski was found unanswered in his cell on Tuesday, February 18.

The troops were sent to the Shiawassee County jail around 5:08 p.m.

MSP said Latunski returned to jail at 9:45 that same night. He was housed in jail in December 2019.

Latunski is being accused of the death of Kevin Bacon.

Bacon disappeared in December 2019 after trying to meet someone he met in a dating application.

Latunski was ordered to undergo a forensic evaluation after appearing on camera in court on Wednesday, January 8.

Authorities said Latunski was taken to a local hospital after they used a salt smell to help him wake up. At the hospital, Latunski was guarded by a deputy until he was taken back to jail.

