Man accused of killing Drew Carey's ex was released from jail for a $ 2 million bonus

Gareth Pursehouse, who allegedly attacked the 38-year-old sex therapist, Dr. Amie Harwick, before her tragic death, was released from prison after paying a $ 2 million bond.

The man accused of killing Dr. Amie Harwick, the former fiance of the television host. Drew Carey, has been released from jail with a $ 2 million bonus.

According to Fox News editors, Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was released from a Los Angeles jail on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, according to records obtained by the Sheriff's Inmate Information Center The Angels.

His release comes three days after he was arrested outside his home and charged with murder when the 38-year-old Hollywood sex therapist plummeted from a third-floor balcony until his death.

The results of Harwick's autopsy were released on Tuesday, and Coroners in the Los Angeles County coroner's office ruled that the 38-year-old woman died of blunt injuries to the head and torso, while it was also observed. "evidence of manual strangulation," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pursehouse, who was previously named on two restraining orders against his ex-girlfriend Harwick, is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

Harwick dated "The price is ok"He received Carey in 2017, and they got engaged in 2018, before deciding to separate amicably months later.