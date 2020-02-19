Malang crosses the crore mark of Rs 50 at the box office

Mohit Suri's police thriller, Malang, premiered in theaters on February 7. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, the film told a story of four people and their thrill of killing. With some spectacular underwater sequences and sizzling chemistry between the main pair, (Aditya and Disha), the film managed to receive decent reviews from both critics and the public.

Malang has managed to cross the mark of 50 million rupees at the box office on its 12th day. By winning another crore of 1.49 rupees on day 12, the grand total of the film now stands at 50.69 million rupees in Box Office. Now this requires a party for the creators and the cast of the film to celebrate this milestone. Keep watching this space for more updates.