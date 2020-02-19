Madison leaves in a new promotion of The Bachelor & # 39; s Fantasy Suite

What should a single person do when he is in love with three women and the fantasy suites are on their way?

You will sleep with at least one of them. I'm sorry, Madison!

In a new promotion, exclusive to E! News, Peter admits that he is in love with the three remaining girlfriends, Madison, Hannah Ann and Victoria F., and that "he has no idea how (he) is going to do this."

The three ladies also have to live together when they are not on their dates, which is new and very uncomfortable, especially when Madison is giving Peter an ultimatum.

"I couldn't say yes to compromise if you had slept with the other women," she says.

"I've been intimate. I can't lie to you about that," says Peter.

With that, Madison gets up from the table and walks away, and the promotion reminds us that a "bomb end,quot; awaits us, with that classic photo of Peter's mother crying and saying, "Don't let her go, bring her home with us ".