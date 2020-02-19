Madelaine Petsch says she ends up with Travis Mills after three years of dating

%MINIFYHTMLe7bdea15b9d47c33f38e20e8ef4b0e7d11% %MINIFYHTMLe7bdea15b9d47c33f38e20e8ef4b0e7d12%

The actress of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; She was last seen in public together with her rapper boyfriend when they walked the red carpet at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles in October 2019.

"Riverdale"star Madelaine Petsch and her rapper boyfriend have separated, according to multiple reports.

The actress and Travis mills He had been dating for three years before they finished their romance recently.

None of the stars have commented on the split rumors, but Petsch and Mills have been posting less and less on social media. Mills, 30, last published a photo with the 25-year-old after a trip to Disneyland in December.

The last time they appeared in public was on the red carpet of the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles in October (19).