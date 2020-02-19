Madelaine Petsch of Riverdale and her boyfriend Travis Mills separate

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images
It's over by Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis mills.
ME! News has learned that the Riverdale The actress and her musical artist Beau ended their relationship after about three years of dating. This confirmation comes amid much speculation about the romantic state of the duo. In recent months, Petsch, 25, and Mills, 30, have rarely appeared on each other's social networks, generating split rumors. The latest publication of Petsch and Mills together on Instagram is from their trip to Disneyland in December 2019.
"I don't always use ears on @disneyland, but when I do it is because @madelame made me,quot;, Mills captioned a photo of the couple.
As for Petsch, Mills' latest photo on his Instagram is almost a year ago, a birthday tribute to Mills in April 2019.
"Happy birthday lil baby !!!" Petsch wrote next to a series of images. "At thirty, flirtatious and prosperous, I love you all year."
Adding more confirmation to the breakup, a source said We weekly that Petsch has "moved his things out of his place in Los Angeles."
In August, Petsch hinted that he wanted to keep his relationship with Mills more private during an interview with Nylon.
"My relationship (with musician Travis Mills). I used to share a lot about that online, and now that I don't do it, people just assume we're not together anymore," the actress explained. "But in reality, I realize that it is much more special and safe if I don't share much."
In the same interview, Petsch talked about mental health and turned to his castmates, as Camila Mendes, when she needs to talk.
"Mental health is incredibly important to me, and I am so happy to be part of a group of women with (Riverdale) cast that everyone speaks so openly about it, "Petsch shared." If I am having a bad day and I feel that my anxiety is in the clouds, I will call Cami (la Mendes), and I will go to his house, and we will eat dried apricots and we will talk about all my problems until I have ventilated it. "
Then, it seems that he will have a strong support system around him in the middle of his separation with Mills.
