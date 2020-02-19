Madelaine Petsch of Riverdale and her boyfriend Travis Mills separate

It's over by Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis mills.

ME! News has learned that the Riverdale The actress and her musical artist Beau ended their relationship after about three years of dating. This confirmation comes amid much speculation about the romantic state of the duo. In recent months, Petsch, 25, and Mills, 30, have rarely appeared on each other's social networks, generating split rumors. The latest publication of Petsch and Mills together on Instagram is from their trip to Disneyland in December 2019.

"I don't always use ears on @disneyland, but when I do it is because @madelame made me,quot;, Mills captioned a photo of the couple.

As for Petsch, Mills' latest photo on his Instagram is almost a year ago, a birthday tribute to Mills in April 2019.

"Happy birthday lil baby !!!" Petsch wrote next to a series of images. "At thirty, flirtatious and prosperous, I love you all year."