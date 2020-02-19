Macc & # 39; field 1 – 1 Plymouth

The last blow of Antoni Sarcevic rescued a point for Plymouth in a 1-1 draw of Sky Bet League Two with Macclesfield in Moss Rose.

Shilow Tracey's first goal for Macclesfield seemed to be enough to overcome Argyle's hopes of promotion with a much-needed victory, but the top scorer of the visitors came in after his 84-minute penalty was saved by Macc Jonathan goalkeeper Mitchell

The second player, Macclesfield, had an incredible start in the game, with numerous opportunities from the beginning.

In the first five minutes alone, Arthur Gnahoua fired a shot, Connor Kirby made an effort for the first time from close range, and Tracey was denied by the feet of goalkeeper Alex Palmer, who also saved Gnahoua and Nathan Cameron.

But, as Plymouth was growing in the game, Macclesfield finally took the lead after 33 minutes. Danny Whitehead charged forward and, when the defenders converged, he slipped into Tracey, who finished emphatically.

But although Plymouth made room for Macclesfield's goal in the second half, it wasn't until Sarcevic fell into the area they leveled.

He saw that his tip shot was saved, but he was presented with the second easiest opportunity and took the opportunity to go home and rescue a draw.

The tie leaves Plymouth two points behind the joint leaders Swindon and Exeter.