Love & Hiphop Kirks Daughter releases the rap song & # 39; Twerk & # 39 ;: & # 39; I Got Hoe Friends & # 39; !!

Kirk Frost of Kelsie, the daughter of Love & Hip Hop, has decided to embark on a rap race. This week he released his first song entitled "I am not a hoe, but I have hoe friends."

And Kirk's daughter leaked a preview of her new music video, which showed the daughter of the reality star dressing provocatively and doing twerking.

It was not what fans of Love & Hip Hop expected. Kelsie appeared on the reality show VH1, and she seemed very polite.

But "gentle manners,quot; is not what is sold in hip hop today. Watch his video:

Love & Hip Hop fans quickly entered Kelsie's comments, after she leaked the video clip.

And here are some more images of Kelsie, as well as her son: