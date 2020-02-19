Los Angeles has become the nation's least accessible real estate market – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles has become the least affordable real estate market, beating New York City and even San Francisco, according to HousingWire.com.

"I'm not surprised," said Yawar Charlie, director of the Farm Division at AKG, Compass Beverly Hills. “The areas that were affordable have now been transformed. And if you look at the landscape of Los Angeles, think of everything that will happen in the next 10 years, we have a new football stadium, a new football stadium that has just been built, many infrastructure changes in the center and, Oh, this little thing called the Olympic Games. "

According to HousingWire, an index that combined average income and the average price of housing converted to L.A. in the worst in the country, and several younger residents said they worried they could never afford a house.

"Many people, for that reason, have liked to move out of state or just out of the area," said Paulina, a 25-year-old resident. "But if you look in the Burbank-Glendale area or anywhere, I know it is an area that I would love to be in because I grew up in that area, but that is something that at this moment does not seem like a possibility in the short term."

Charlie said that homebuyers for the first time need a solid strategy, which sometimes does not mean being the highest bidder.

"There are many things you can do to make sure your customers come through the door," he said. “A lot of that is letters, which connect the buyer and the seller, they give it a personal face, because when that connection exists, it is not just business. Real estate and homes are an emotional experience. "

Some Orange County cities were also on the list of least accessible, although San Francisco maintained its second place.