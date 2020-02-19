Lizzo says she and Harry Styles connected – "We collaborate,quot; last night

The singer joked that she was connected to the former One Direction member. Lizzo suggestively said that she and Harry Styles collaborated "last night,quot; before warning people that they had "too many inappropriate jokes,quot; on that subject in mind.

At that time, Lizzo was on the UK's KISS Breakfast radio program Tom and Daisy before the opening ceremony of the BRIT Awards.

As you know, both artists were expected to perform at the event, so presenter Daisy was curious to know if Lizzo and Harry were going to collaborate since they had done so before.

In response, the singer joked that "the collaboration happened last night,quot;, before laughing and added that she had "too many inappropriate jokes."

Tom Green then told him: "That is my ideal dating scenario, Lizzo and Harry Styles together."

Lizzo did not hesitate to make a joke of NSFW about his alleged sexual encounter that was broadcast by the radio station, of course.

Laughing, the singer assured people that she was "kidding."

Then he went on to say seriously that "I'm excited to see Harry's performance because I'm so a fan. I'm such a fan of Fine Line (Harry's second studio album), so I can't wait to see what he does. Then no, no we will be collaborating. "

In the awards ceremony, Lizzo performed his single Truth Hurts while Harry sang Falling.

But although they didn't collaborate that night, good friends sat together in the audience, the former boy band member even laid his head on his shoulder at some point. Aww …

During the radio interview, Lizzo was also asked who he thought deserved a great victory at the BRIT Awards and Lizzo had a great response that showed that he always has the best interest of his friend in mind.

‘You know I love Harry Styles. I love Harry, so I hope Harry wins, "she said.



