Liverpool could be Jadon Sancho's next club: Kaveh Solhekol, The Insider | Soccer news





Could Jadon Sancho join Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool attack line?

In his last weekly column, Sky sports news The journalist Kaveh Solhekol reflects on Jadon Sancho's next club, the future of Moussa Dembele, what happened in Manchester City and other matters …

Jadon Sancho: my money is in Anfield

It's hard to say where Jadon Sancho will play next season because many clubs want him, but if I were a gambler, my money would be in Liverpool.

Sancho is one of Jurgen Klopp's main summer goals and it would be difficult for him to refuse an exchange to Anfield if Liverpool ends up winning the Champions League and Premier League this season.

Manchester United is confident that it can get Sancho in the summer, but they must first qualify for the Champions League and they don't have the Klopp factor.

If he moved to Liverpool, Sancho would join a club that will probably dominate English football in the foreseeable future.

Sancho will decide where he will play at the end of this season. Borussia Dortmund will let you go for 120 million pounds.

Bayern Munich would love to keep him in the Bundesliga, but he is more likely to play for a German coach instead of a German club next season.

Moussa Dembele's dream move would be Old Trafford

Dembele's dream of Manchester United

Manchester United will sign a striker in the summer and Moussa Dembele of Lyon wants to move to Old Trafford.

Dembele will be allowed to leave Lyon at the end of the season and wants to return to England, where he began his career in Fulham.

Dembele has scored 13 times this season and the injuries of key players meant that Lyon was not willing to let him go in January.

They also wanted to stay with him because they are still in the Champions League and will face Juventus next Wednesday.

The president of Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas, will let Dembele leave in the summer, but he will have to settle for less than his initial price of 100 million euros.

Chelsea tried to sign Dembele last month and was willing to pay up to £ 40 million and has also been seen by Manchester City, Newcastle and West Ham.

Tottenham tried to sign him when he was at Celtic and they are looking for a striker in the summer.

Dembele keeps his options open, but playing for a Manchester United team that has qualified for the Champions League would be a dream move.

The European ban on Manchester City could be reduced to Rui Pinto, who is in jail for piracy, sabotage and fraud charges.

Pinto's role in the fall of Manchester City

Much has been said and written about the European ban on Manchester City, but not enough about Rui Pinto.

He is the Portuguese soccer fan whose piracy caused the fall of City.

Without him, Der Spiegel He would not have had his story about how City was supposedly playing with the system and, without that history, UEFA would not have reopened its investigation into the breach of Fair City's Financial City rules.

Some people see Pinto as a hero; a whistleblower who shed light on greed and corruption in the heart of European football by stealing 88 million documents.

Others think he is a criminal who is getting what he deserves from the Portuguese courts.

Pinto is in prison in Lisbon facing multiple charges of piracy, sabotage and fraud.

He is likely to spend more time in prison than City outside the Champions League.

Sehrou Guirassy is ready to collect this summer and leave Amiens, possibly for the Premier League

Guirassy will be in demand this summer

It seems that the Premier League clubs missed a trick by not signing Serhou Guirassy last month.

West Ham and Bournemouth were interested and Brighton offered a loan rate of £ 500,000 and an option of £ 14.5m to buy for the Amiens striker.

No deal was made and, since the window was closed, Guirassy has scored three times in four games.

That is not a feat, considering that Amiens is in 19th place in Ligue 1 and two of their goals were in the 4-4 draw on Saturday with Paris Saint-Germain.

That performance was seen by the scouts of the Premier League clubs, including Tottenham. They are looking for a backup striker and interested clubs are told that Grassy will be available for around £ 18 million in the summer.

Frank Lampard has also been informed about Guirassy's qualities and Chelsea is watching him closely.

Elvis Costello wrote I don't want to go to Chelsea in 1978 and it's still relevant today

I don't want to go to Chelsea – the VAR version

Elvis Costello & The Attractions launched I Don & # 39; t Want To Go To Chelsea over 40 years ago, in 1978.

The meaning of the song is unclear, but I always thought it was a stranger who could see through the fakes and fakes that were strutting down Kings Road.

Fast forward 42 years and if that song came out today it would be written by a Chelsea fan about VAR.

In any other season, Manchester United's 2-0 victory at Chelsea on Monday would have been a 2-2 draw.

If there had been no VAR, that would have been the result and would have been a fair reflection of the game.

Forget the rights and mistakes of decisions, Chelsea fans left Stamford Bridge on Monday night feeling disillusioned with modern football.

A Chelsea fan, @ Greenaway56, summed up what many felt: "Unemployment, illness, marriage breakdown and decline in the last 50 years never prevented me from going to Chelsea, but VAR will."