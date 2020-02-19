Live match preview: Olympiakos vs Arsenal 02.20.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions while Arsenal travels to Olympiakos in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Team news

Mesut Ozil has not been included in the Arsenal team to face Olympiakos on Thursday. The German midfielder is missing due to personal reasons and will not appear in the round of 16 match in Athens.

Meanwhile, Matteo Guendouzi returns to the team after missing the Gunners 4-0 victory over Newcastle last Sunday. The Frenchman could be in dispute over an initial role against Olympiakos, as Lucas Torreira is currently out of play due to illness.

However, the club confirmed that if there is a "significant improvement,quot; in the condition of the Uruguayan midfielder during the next 24 hours, he could travel to join the rest of the team.

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta has urged his players to show courage in the warm atmosphere of Olympiakos on Thursday night in the Europa League.



Opta statistics

None of the previous eight meetings between Olympiakos and Arsenal have finished the level, with each side winning four games each including 3/4 home wins for the Greek side.

This will be the ninth Arsenal meeting with Olympiakos: they have only faced Bayern Munich more frequently in all European competitions (12).

Olympiakos have won only one of their last 11 matches of the knockout stage in a major European competition (D4 L6), winning 3-0 at the Osmanlispor at this stage of the 2016-17 Europa League.

Arsenal have progressed from 11 of their last 12 two-leg tie eliminations in the UEFA Cup / Europa League, falling only in the 2017-18 semifinal in this race.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

I won't let go after the weekend victory over Newcastle. You can genuinely feel, even with Mikel Arteta's second victory, that they are being chased and a better full side. He is prepared to look at other players. If a team benefited from winter vacations, it would have been Arsenal; They needed it. The draws were becoming a concern, as was the position of the league. Fans have liked what they have seen, and they really like unity, but that is something they have been hiding for a while. He has told you some homemade truths, some have accepted more than others, such as Mesut Ozil, which seems to be rising again.

Some young players are playing well. Gabriel Martinelli had a hard time getting lost, and Mateo Guendouzi did well, but he does not advance in the moment; he has bothered Arteta, who wants him fit; He will not be there until it is resolved.

Olympiakos won well over the weekend, so we could have a good game. It is more promising for Arsenal that is safe, but clean sheets will not keep coming, I don't think so.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)