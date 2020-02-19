Little Harris shines from the inside with a yellow dress that highlights her curves: watch the video

Tiny Harris probably loved this look because she really wanted to share it with her fans and followers on social media. Watch the video that has amazed fans.

‘A short summary of my look for The Real and showing my best friend @realnickroses thx @therealnoigjeremy @beautybybeyina @alexander_armand for meeting me. 👑💖 ’Tiny captioned her post.

Someone said that ‘I saw you in concert during the weekend. All the voices were incredible, "and another follower posted this:" Yes, ma'am! This eye shadow is soooo good

One commenter wrote: "Soo Pretty … that yellow simply encouraged me instantly," and someone else said: "You are beautiful inside and out !!!"

Another follower said: ‘You really look beautiful those shoes 👠 look 👀 fire’, and another diehard fan joked and said to Tiny: No Don't you get married? Do you want someone to come to kidnap you or something?

One commenter said: "Simply beautiful … and I received a request from you Hunni @majorgirl, do you have another page?"

Another follower posted this: ma @majorgirl yellow looks great on you. You look great, love 💕 ’

One commenter said: ‘I was just watching old videos of you. People don't know that you usually fly like crazy. People don't know you were on your way before your husband. Without disrespect. But the facts. You just did the family thing. Have and raise children. I respect you little.

Apart from this, Tiny is living her best life with T.I. and his family are still excited about their social media accounts and fans are happy to see them so in love.

For example. Not long ago, Tiny told his fans that Tip could still smile even 19 years later.

You should see the beautiful photo she shared on her social media account and the message she wrote about her beloved husband.



