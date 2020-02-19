Listen: EJ Johnson Chats Evolving Plus More Exclusive

Here is the tea we are having this week in Just The Sip The Podcast:

EJ Johnson sets the direct record in the transition – Just The Sip 02/19/20

The #RichKids of Beverly Hills student talks about the type of men that attract him and how a substance man wants. Johnson talks about coming to people in the most eloquent and constantly evolving way. Talk about his father Magic Johnson and how to eliminate people in his life who just want to take advantage of his family's wealth and influence. Johnson becomes vulnerable by losing his 25-year-old close friend, Lyric McHenry. Set your goals for the year and much more. Listens!