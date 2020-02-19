Home Local News List announced for the Chicago Pitchfork Music Festival – Up News Info...

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – The lineup of the Chicago Pitchfork Music Festival was announced on Wednesday.

The music festival will return to Chicago this summer for 15 years.

The 2020 lineup includes Angel Olsen, Jehnny Beth, Run the Jewels, Twin Peaks, Bear Bear and Yaeji.

Pitchfork will take place July 17-19 in Union Park.

