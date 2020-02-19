List announced for the Chicago Pitchfork Music Festival – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTML98d61166b029fe7c42b0857a909d604b11% %MINIFYHTML98d61166b029fe7c42b0857a909d604b12%
CHICAGO (Up News Info) – The lineup of the Chicago Pitchfork Music Festival was announced on Wednesday.
🌈 The moment everyone has been waiting for … the lineup for # P4KfestThe fifteenth year is here!
Get your tickets now: https://t.co/Kk61CfqFxu pic.twitter.com/lNWbh5Pcjx
– Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) February 19, 2020
The music festival will return to Chicago this summer for 15 years.
The 2020 lineup includes Angel Olsen, Jehnny Beth, Run the Jewels, Twin Peaks, Bear Bear and Yaeji.
Pitchfork will take place July 17-19 in Union Park.
