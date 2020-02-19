Lindenwold English teacher helping to collect donations of classroom books – Up News Info Philly

%MINIFYHTMLd607048ea108c6e1874873cf45e0625711% %MINIFYHTMLd607048ea108c6e1874873cf45e0625712%

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (Up News Info) – A Lindenwold English teacher who knows how expensive class books can have given away about a quarter of a million books to other teachers. Inside a storage unit in Cherry Hill, Larry Abrams is accumulating tens of thousands of books anywhere he can.

"Books arrive!" he shouts while he and other volunteers take them.

And as fast as they accumulate, you can hear him shout: "Books that come out!" They leave in the arms of grateful teachers.

"It's amazing. Really, it really is," said Christopher Cantanno, a ninth-grade English teacher at Father Judge High School.

Abrams, a veteran high school English teacher, founded BookSmiles about four years ago, collecting donations for other teachers.

"Teachers can carry as many books as they can carry," he said. "Teachers don't have to pay a lot of money for books."

For a donation of $ 10, teachers can take home books for free all year. Some have received up to 2,000. They can keep them in the classroom or give them to their students.

Larry likes to say he is "irrigating the deserts of books."

"There are many houses in Philadelphia and southern Jersey where there is not a single book in the child's house," he said.

Cantanno wanted his freshman English students to choose his own book for a project. "I wasn't sure what I was going to do two days ago when the students said," Well, what if I can't get a book? "

In less than an hour, Cantanno was heading home with about ninety books.

The idea of ​​helping other children read attracted 14-year-old Bryana Turner. With the help of her Girl Scout troop, she collected hundreds.

"It seems that when you're reading, everything disappears and it's just you and your book," Bryana said.

Neha Shah also stopped and left 900 books collected in the community. "We are very happy to help our neighbors," he said.

Larry says he can't get enough bilingual books in Spanish, graphic novels and contemporary popular children's books, anything that captures a child's imagination.

"In the United States, every child should have many books," he said.

You can find more information about BookSmiles at http://www.booksmiles.org/