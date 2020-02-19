Lili Reinhart says that Luke Perry's spirit visited her in a dream

Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Lili reinhart He went to Twitter on Wednesday and remembered a dream he had about the deceased Luke Perry.
"Last night I had a dream in which I saw Luke … and I hugged him so hard and cried on his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," wrote the 23-year-old on the social network. "Looking back this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me while he was sleeping, letting me know that he is smiling brightly on the other side."
Perry died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old.
After the news of Perry's death, several celebrities, including Reinhart, paid tribute on social media.
"I find it difficult to understand that he will no longer be close to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," the Betty Cooper star tweeted. "I am thinking of your family. Your children. I pray that they heal and find peace in this devastating loss."
Cole Sprousewho also appears RiverdaleI also remembered during an interview with Andrew Freund.
"We are recovering," he said at the time. "Obviously it is not the easiest thing to talk about. But he was very dear and there has been a lot of emotional support from people all over the world, proving he was a wonderful person and how much he impacted people's lives. Our lives. "
Perry played Fred Andrews in the CW series. The program honored the late actor with an emotional tribute episode in the fourth season. BH90210 He also honored him. Perry played Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210 during his lifetime.
Many fans were outraged when Perry was not included in the In Memoriam tribute of the Oscars 2020. In a statement to The Hollywood reporter, The Academy said that "it receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscar In Memoriam segment,quot; and that "an executive committee representing each branch considers the list and makes selections for transmission based on of limited available time. " He then pointed out that all the presentations are included on the Oscars website.