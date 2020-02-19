Lili Reinhart receives the visit of the & # 39; Spirit & # 39; of Luke Perry in his dream

%MINIFYHTMLe0409058cc9eb61b6315ebf60e54363411% %MINIFYHTMLe0409058cc9eb61b6315ebf60e54363412%

WENN / Sheri Determan

The actress of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; He turns to Twitter to share his dream and says: & # 39; I think his spirit was visiting me while he slept, letting me know that he is smiling brightly on the other side & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Lili reinhart you have the opportunity to be late Luke Perry once again. Almost a year after his co-star died after a massive stroke, the "Riverdale"The actress confessed on social networks that her" spirit "had visited her in her dream.

On Wednesday, February 19, the "Hustlers"Star turned to Instagram Story and Twitter to reveal the details." Last night I had a dream in which I saw Luke … and hugged him so hard and cried on his shoulder, telling him how much we all missed him. "" Looking back this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me while he was sleeping, letting me know that he is smiling brightly on the other side. "

Reinhart worked with Perry on the teen drama series The CW, where he assumed the role of Betty Cooper and he played Archie's father, Fred Andrews. Unfortunately, Perry suffered a massive stroke at his home in California in March 2019 and died days later. At the time of his death, his program was in the middle of filming season 3.

After news broke out of Perry's sudden death, Reinhart made use of Instagram Story to share with his followers a sincere tribute poem. "It's strange to see the world move. When someone you love is taken from you. And the little circle around you is stuck. Frozen in a moment. Loss. And shock," said his poem. "However, people who pass you move at full speed."

"Didn't they feel the earth shake? Or slow? Can they hear the thoughts screaming in my head? His name. His face. Memories. Flashes. From a friend. A lost friend," he continued. "We always expect the earth to stop. For the universe to sadden the loved ones we have lost, along with us. But it keeps moving. Maybe as a sign that we should too. The movement of strangers, like a wave, taking us with them. "

The girlfriend of Cole Sprouse I concluded: "So we come and go with the passing of others, turning off their energy and conserving ours. Because it is very difficult to give something at this time. To anyone. Except for him. The one we have lost. And I pray that he moves silently along with us. It guides us through the waves even when we can't swim. "