Lil Wayne and her fiancee play with fireworks as they go

The rapper of & # 39; Lollipop & # 39; 37 and his girlfriend La & # 39; Tecia Thomas are celebrating their first Instagram post as a couple by lighting fireworks together.

little Wayneromance with her fiance model The & # 39; Tecia Thomas It has become official on Instagram.

The rap superstar has maintained her relationship, and a secret 2019 proposal, with large Australian beauty out of focus, but over the weekend, she made her first appearance on Thomas's social media page in a series of photos of the couple playing with sparklers.

She captioned the shots with emojis of a red heart and a dynamite cartridge, the same symbol that had recently been tattooed on her right ring finger, apparently matching one that Wayne has on the cheek, with a TNT detonator.

Instagram posts appear just two weeks after Wayne and Thomas debuted together on the red carpet at the album's release party for the hip-hop veteran's latest project, "Funeral."

The success creator of "Lollipop" has not yet discussed romance in public, although he made reference to his beloved on the tracks of the album "Stop Playin With Me" and "Not Me", in which he rapped, "You know the wife from Australia / She said & # 39; Cheers mate & # 39; / Then we toast and see how n ** gas tears taste. "

The marriage will be Wayne's second after his union in 2004 with Toya Johnson, the high school girlfriend, mother of her daughter Reginae, 21. They divorced in 2006.

Wayne, 37, also has three minor children from previous relationships with his other moms, including the model / actress. Lauren London and singer Nivea.