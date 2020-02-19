Libya: LNA says attack on the port of Tripoli aimed at Turkish weapons | News

%MINIFYHTMLaf1f2154a3cd720a91db7c9a9d75c21811% %MINIFYHTMLaf1f2154a3cd720a91db7c9a9d75c21812%

The rebel group of the National Army of Libya (LNA) says it bombed a ship carrying weapons from Turkey in the port of Tripoli, an attack that led the UN-recognized government to suspend peace negotiations in Switzerland.

The Government of National Agreement (GNA), based in Tripoli, withdrew from the talks after a rocket bombing hit the key port in the capital of Libya, whose acquisition has been the objective of a one-month operation by the renegade commander Khalifa. Haftar and his LNA.



Turkish security officials told Al Jazeera on Wednesday that there were no Turkish cargo ships in the port at the time of the attack.

Mahmoud Abdelwahed of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tripoli, said Libyans in the capital expressed "panic, fear and frustration,quot; as the situation deteriorates.

"People are worried that intense fighting can be renewed at any time. People in densely populated areas are worried that the attack on the port may be the beginning of other attacks in residential areas," he said.

Oil-rich Libya has been divided between rival factions and militias since former leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed during an NATO-supported uprising in 2011.

It is currently divided between two rival administrations: the GNA based in Tripoli and another allied with Haftar in the eastern city of Tobruk, which controls key oil fields and export terminals. Each administration is backed by a number of foreign countries.

& # 39; There is no peace under bombing & # 39;

The unit government of Libya announced Tuesday night that it would suspend its participation in the UN talks aimed at negotiating a lasting ceasefire in the war-torn country, where a fragile truce has been repeatedly violated.

"We are announcing the suspension of our participation in the military talks that take place in Geneva until firm positions are taken against the aggressor (Haftar) and his violations,quot; of the truce, the GNA said in a press release.

"Without a lasting ceasefire … the negotiations make no sense. There can be no peace under the bombing."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the withdrawal of the Tripoli government from military committee talks in Geneva after the attack, and said his army would support the GNA in taking over the entire Libyan territory.

"If a fair agreement is not reached for the meetings in which the international community also participates … we will support the legitimate government in Tripoli to control the entire country," he said.

The diplomats involved in the peace talks reacted with dismay to the attack by Haftar forces.

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, described the rocket bombing and the GNA talks as "sad."

"They were beginning to get involved, particularly the military committees, which is key to the ceasefire," he said.

Germany's ambassador to the UN, Christoph Heusgen, said he expected negotiations to resume "as quickly as possible."

& # 39; Cause crisis & # 39;

The port attacks were the last violation of a tenuous truce that entered into force in January.

Turkey recently sent soldiers and military equipment to Libya. To a lesser extent, the Tripoli government is also backed by Qatar and Italy, as well as by local militias.

The Haftar army is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as by France and Russia.

"It is clear that the objective of the systematic bombing of residential areas, the airport and the port, in addition to the total blockade of oil facilities, is to provoke crises to citizens in all aspects of their lives," the GNA said.

He added that Haftar's forces were "trying in vain,quot; to destabilize the state, by not taking power.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Haftar met and agreed that a political agreement is the only option for the North African country, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Russian army.

They agreed that there was no alternative way to solve the crisis in Libya, according to RIA.

& # 39; Trying to fix this & # 39;

The UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, launched the second round of talks on Tuesday in the latest international effort to end the fight between the parties to the conflict, with the participation of five senior GNA officers and five appointed by the LNA of Haftar.

A first round of talks ended without results earlier this month, but Salame said there was "more hope,quot; this time, mainly due to the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a "lasting ceasefire." .

Salame was trying to convince the Tripoli delegation to stay in Geneva and resume indirect talks, sources said.

"Salame is trying to fix this," said one who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding that the government's reaction was considered a "protest,quot; and not necessarily a total withdrawal from the talks.

Haftar launched his offensive in Tripoli last April, but after rapid progress, his forces stagnated at the edges of the capital. The fight has left more than 1,000 people dead and displaced some 140,000, according to the United Nations.

New talks were planned to find a political solution in Geneva on February 26.

World leaders agreed at a Berlin summit last month to end all foreign interference in the conflict and stop the flow of weapons, but since then little has changed on the ground.

EU Foreign Ministers agreed on Monday to launch a naval mission to enforce an arms embargo, which according to the UN was violated by air, land and sea. The naval operation will be authorized to intervene to stop arms shipments to the North African state.