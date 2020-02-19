Libya: GNA says the ceasefire talks overcome by Tripoli attacks | News

%MINIFYHTMLae1fb8bd4ddc9e63d3bb567ac4b3423911% %MINIFYHTMLae1fb8bd4ddc9e63d3bb567ac4b3423912%

The head of the internationally recognized government of Libya said the attacks on the capital by the eastern forces have passed the ceasefire negotiations negotiated by the United Nations, Dull hopes of a rapid rebirth of the talks after the withdrawal of his side.

The forces of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar attacked on Tuesday the main port of Tripoli, which caused the Government of the National Agreement (GNA) of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj to suspend his participation in the indirect negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire durable.

Plus:

the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Wednesday He condemned the attack on the port and said it could have caused a "real catastrophe,quot; if a nearby ship carrying liquefied gas had been hit, but added that he hoped the talks could resume.

"The Mission calls for an end to escalation and provocative actions, especially the expansion of the conflict area, and urges all parties to resort to dialogue as the only means to end the crisis," he said.

Ghassan Salame, head of the UN mission in Libya, On Tuesday he had launched a second round of talks in Geneva, with the participation of five senior GNA officers and five appointed by the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar.

& # 39; Defending our people & # 39;

The LNA launched a military offensive in April last year with the aim of seizing Tripoli. So far he has not managed to break the GNA defenses amid fierce fighting that has killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 140,000.

The port strike was the last violation of a tenuous truce that entered into force on January 12, promoted by Russia, which supports Haftar, and Turkey, which supports the GNA.

During a visit to the shelled port, a defiant al-Sarraj on Wednesday rejected calls for an immediate return to the negotiating table.

"First there must be a strong signal from all international players who are trying to talk to us," he told reporters, saying that this also applies to parallel discussions focused on political and economic issues.

He suggested that the fight would probably continue: "We have an even stronger signal than that, which is to defend our people."

The GNA said in a statement Tuesday night that without a lasting ceasefire, "the negotiations make no sense."

"There can be no peace under the bombing." "It is clear that the objective of the systematic bombing of residential areas, the airport and the port, in addition to the total blockade of oil facilities, is to provoke a crisis to citizens in all aspects of their lives."

He continued that Haftar's forces were "trying in vain,quot; to destabilize the state, having not taken power.

Haftar meets the Russian defense minister

The joint military commission in charge of negotiating in Geneva was created after a conference on January 19 in Berlin, where international leaders promised to maintain a UN arms embargo, allow a peace process and end external interference and support military for fighting factions. Still, little has changed on the ground since then.

"The delegations are still here (in Geneva) and Dr. Salame has a meeting today with the head of the GNA delegation," said Jean El Alam, spokesperson for UNSMIL.

In reporting from the Swiss city, James Bays of Al Jazeera said the UN is trying to "collect the pieces of this peace process."

"The UN (is) working very hard," Bays said, adding that Salame was likely as well. "trying to involve international actors "in efforts to revive negotiations.

"Last week, there was a resolution from the UN Security Council that drove this process and just a couple of days ago in Munich, the Foreign Ministers of all the key international actors said that these talks were the way forward, and that included countries that are supporting both sides in the Libyan conflict. "

New talks were planned to begin in Geneva on February 26 about the search for a political solution.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with Haftar to discuss the resolution of the conflict, the defense ministry in Moscow said in a statement.

Shoigu and Haftar discussed the situation in Libya and "the important role of the talks,quot; held in the Russian capital last month, as well as the terms "the need to comply,quot; agreed at the Berlin summit, he added.

Libya has been in crisis since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 that killed dictator Muammar Gaddafi, with rival armed factions still competing for power.