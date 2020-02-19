Libya: a rally for hope | Sport

Mohamed Fezzani, an engine mechanic from the northern coastal city of Surman, is just one of the Libyan drivers and motorists who are gathering for a rally in the desert in a still very divided country.

For Fezzani and the hundreds of drivers and fans, this is not just an escape from the endless violence between factions, it is an opportunity to share your favorite sport with like-minded spirits from all over Libya.

Before the revolution, the highlight of the sporting year for Libyans like Mohamed was the desert and automobile international motorcycle rally. The rally stopped in 2011 when the event moved abroad. Now it is known as the challenge of the Moroccan desert.

A couple of years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi, the smallest demonstrations began again in Libya, despite the obvious challenges. A fan says that many Libyans could not participate in the 2016 demonstration because "they were waging a war against ISIL (armed group (ISIL)) in Sirte," a coastal city in Libya.

However, in 2018, Fezzani and his team decided to challenge the journey of 600 kilometers (372 miles) to the desert city of southern Waddan during three days of intense four-wheel action. But almost nothing went according to plan during the trip.

Mohamed's trip to Waddan highlights the effect of years of conflict in the people of Libya. Even finding enough fuel to get out of the city is complicated, even though the country is ranked as one of the top 20 oil producing countries in the world.

Despite the many challenges, fans are proud that the rally brings together a wide range of Libyans from across the country.

"We don't ask participants here about their cities of origin, we don't care about politics. Libya is a family and we consider ourselves brothers."

Source: Al Jazeera