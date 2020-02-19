Liam Payne's sister is not sure if she is & # 39; strong enough & # 39; to deal with bullying online

%MINIFYHTMLbc97074c9a16cadb73083b878e78f41111% %MINIFYHTMLbc97074c9a16cadb73083b878e78f41112%

Ruth Payne raises concerns about the well-being of her famous brother while begging people on the Internet to be kind to each other after Caroline Flack's tragic suicide.

Liam PayneRuth's sister has raised concern with a tweet wondering if the singer is "strong enough" to deal with the constant negative comments about him.

It was the Brit Awards on Tuesday night, February 18, 2020, where tributes were paid to Liam & # 39; s Only one direction comrade Harry Styles& # 39; ex girlfriend Caroline flack, after she killed herself on Saturday, that seemed to lead Ruth into action.

After praising Harry's performance at the awards, he tweeted: "I don't use Twitter anymore since this is the darkest place I've seen in the past when it comes to comments about my brother and every day I worry if it's strong enough to take so much. negativity in public every day, so it really is such a personal message #bekind ".

Then he added: "So spread happiness, be fun without hurting people's feelings and push each other to succeed #benefits … Please # find yourself with each other and with everyone here and if you need support, communicate with anyone, but please remember that everyone is necessary in this life. "

Caroline's suicide has sparked numerous conversations about mental health and the effect of trolls and negative comments online.

In a moving tribute to his former love at the BRIT Awards, Harry put on a black ribbon attached to the lapel of his suit as he walked the red carpet.