Leigh Griffiths will miss the clash between Celtic Europe and Copenhagen | Soccer news

Neill Lennon won't have Leigh Griffiths injured against Copenhagen

Celtic chief Neil Lennon has revealed that he will run out of Leigh Griffiths after the striker suffered an injury before the Europa League clash with FC Copenhagen on Thursday night.

Scottish attacker and defender Greg Taylor did not travel to Denmark for the first leg of the last match, nor did long-term absent Hatem Abd Elhamed.

As Odsonne Edouard's partner, Griffiths has been key to the 3-5-2 formation that Lennon has preferred to 4-2-3-1 since the beginning of 2020, which has brought nine wins out of nine in all competitions.

Speaking at Parken Stadium, Lennon said: "Hatem Elhamed did not travel, Greg Taylor suffered an injury over the weekend and Leigh Griffiths suffered a training injury, a slight stab.

Odsonne Edouard has partnered with Griffiths in the new formation of Celtic

"I hope the last two are fit for the weekend. We can use both systems, we are comfortable with both and we have a fair idea of ​​how we want to play tomorrow."

"I expect a difficult game, tactically they are intelligent. We are in good shape, trust is good. I am not taking anything for granted, but we are eager for the game."

"The stadium is magnificent, I just looked at it, the field has been repositioned and it looks good and the players will be very excited about the game when they get here."

"I meant a couple of injuries, but I also have a good complement of players here. Confidence is good, but obviously we are not taking anything for granted in terms of Copenhagen. They are a strong team and are hard to beat."

Brown admits that VAR could stop Celtic celebrations

Celtic captain Scott Brown admitted that VAR could momentarily reduce Celtic celebrations if the Hoops score against FC Copenhagen.

The assistant video referee will be in use for the first leg of the last 32 matches at Parken Stadium and Brown says Celtic will have to get used to the new system that is not used in Scotland.

Brown said: "It will be something different for us. We know we won't get too carried away if we dial and after that we hope to get the right decision."

Celtic captain Scott Brown is in favor of the technology used in football

"But now he's in the competition and we have to get used to it because he will probably also come to Scotland eventually, so I think all the boys need to get used to it."

"We had him in a friendly at the beginning of the season and he is one of those who simply tries and moves on."

"If the referee needs to go watch TV, he has to go watch TV and if a decision has to be made, a decision must be made and we just have to move on."

"I think all the technology in the future is good for the game."

Andy Walker has been impressed with the Celtic game quality and fitness levels that players show.

"There are always some initial problems, but over time they will ensure that it is much faster and that the flow is smoother. I am sure they will solve it in a couple of years."

Lennon is also interested in how VAR faces the Danish side.

"I will need some patience and I hope not to dye myself in frustration," Lennon added. "It will be an interesting concept because we obviously haven't used it before, but the decision is exclusively from the referee and not from a committee elsewhere."