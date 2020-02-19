Legal officials condemn ICE arrests outside Sonoma Co. Superior Court – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML66fdca811c286e860a861fff58861b0011% %MINIFYHTML66fdca811c286e860a861fff58861b0012%

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) – ICE agents arrested three people in Sonoma County Superior Court on Tuesday in violation of state law, which caused an uproar in the legal community.

The arrests also raised questions about the way immigration officials operate and have sent a shock wave to the immigrant community.

The three detainees went to court when asked to clarify minor offenses.

“When ICE runs around arresting people, it makes it a bit difficult. We had many "failures to appear,quot; today because of that, "said Kathleen Pozzi, public defender of Sonoma County.

Usually, the district attorney and the county public defender are adversaries in the legal system, but what happened on Tuesday has joined them in a common cause.

They released a rare joint statement on Wednesday condemning the arrests. State law is supposed to prohibit immigration detentions anywhere near a court.

Pozzi says the police need people to be willing to cooperate with the legal system as witnesses or victims, but ICE arrests make their work difficult.

"We are in the community talking to this population." Know your rights, go to court, do not be afraid, ICE will not arrest you … "and then this happens and calls into question our credibility," said Pozzi .

The rapid response network sends trained observers to the scene of any ICE operation. When armed officers attempted to arrest a man in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning, they left after observers appeared and officers were unable to file a court order.

"ICE is basically a clandestine military force that operates outside the law," Susan Shaw said with RRN.

"We didn't see any warrant for anyone's arrest, since they were taking someone right outside my office here and one in front. They just said," You come with me and they left, "said Pozzi.

In a statement, ICE said: "Despite attempts to prevent ICE officers from doing their job, ICE will continue to carry out its mission of maintaining public safety and enforcing immigration law."

Pozzi says it was the first time someone saw ICE arrests in court and the incident came shortly after President Trump announced an increase in immigration detentions in the states with sanctuary policies.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department confirms that he received warnings that ICE was going to make arrests here in court. But according to their policy, they refused to collaborate in the operation.