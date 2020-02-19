LeBron James children's book "Prometo,quot; will be published this summer

%MINIFYHTML990063de0e26491b753f262b5a8df7be11% %MINIFYHTML990063de0e26491b753f262b5a8df7be12%

LeBron James continues to not only get the victories on the basketball court but also off the basketball court. This time you can add an author to your many titles as you prepare to publish your first children's book this summer.

According to USA Today, his first book for children "I Promise,quot; is scheduled to be published in August, with a second book for high school students to be published in 2021. Both books are part of his two-book contract with HarperCollins Publishers.

%MINIFYHTML990063de0e26491b753f262b5a8df7be13% %MINIFYHTML990063de0e26491b753f262b5a8df7be14%

LeBron said in a press release: “Books have the ability to teach, inspire and unite people. That is why these books, and the opportunity for children and parents to read together, mean a lot to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure that these stories are where all children can see each other. "PROMISE,quot; is powerful that way, and I can't wait for people to read it. "

%MINIFYHTML990063de0e26491b753f262b5a8df7be15% %MINIFYHTML990063de0e26491b753f262b5a8df7be16%

LeBron expressed his enthusiasm for the book on his Instagram account and said: “Man, the beauty of this is the process in how we got here. Never be satisfied no matter what opportunities or chapters we add to this trip and now we can share our promise and our history with children and families everywhere. I can't wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered and fight for greatness in the same way that my Akron children do every day. "

"I Promise,quot; is named after the "I Promise Program,quot; of LeBron James Family Foundation. As many of you know, in 2018 LeBron opened its I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, OH.

Like us previously He reported, Kent State University announced last week that the inaugural class at I Promise School would have free college tuition and one year of free room and board.

Source: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/lakers/2020/02/18/lebron-james-childrens-book-i-promise/4791594002/

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94