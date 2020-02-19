Leah Messer Mom ashamed of the heavy makeup and short skirt of joy of the 10-year-old daughter

%MINIFYHTMLab3721e4776a3d1cacf6f448d603992c11% %MINIFYHTMLab3721e4776a3d1cacf6f448d603992c12%

One of those who hates schools is the star of & # 39; Teen Mom 2 & # 39; on Instagram, writing, & # 39; The pedophile bait at its finest. If you are going to dress your child that way, at least don't put it on public display.

Leah Messer Once again it has become a subject of criticism for its upbringing. On Monday, February 17, the star of "Teen mom 2"He shares online photos of Aleeah, 10, in his competitive cheerleading uniform, and quickly felt ashamed for letting his little daughter wear a lot of makeup and a short skirt.

In response to one of Messer's publications, a critic noted that Aleeah's particular photo in his cheerleader uniform was "pedophile bait at its finest." The enemy continued to attack: "If you're going to dress your son like that, at least don't show him publicly. I guess you haven't seen fart image-sharing communities. Disgusting."

Another nits collector went so far as to dig into Messer's past by writing: "Wow, mom. You will have a repeat of the past. Be sure to teach him his morals and not just how to apply false eyelashes. Such potential, but staggering next to err. " A third expressed a similar disapproval with a comment that said: "Muuuuuuuuuy inappropriate … it is not right for girls to dress like this."

While many found failures in Messer, some came out in his defense. "We do competitive dance and heavy makeup, false eyelashes and certain attire are required (to animate their uniforms) or the whole team will be marked in points if a person does not put on makeup that way, so those of you saying that you would not … it would cost your team points and possibly a victory in the championship … ", even one of them explained in detail.

Messer was no stranger to unjustified hate messages about his choices in raising his children. In March 2019, she was called for "horrible parenting", in addition to being labeled "so dumb" after sharing a video of the youngest daughter, Adalynn Faith, using the word N while singing a Cardi B song.