Lawyer: Assange received US forgiveness if he cleared Russia | USA news

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange plans to claim during an extradition hearing that the Trump administration offered him a pardon if he agreed to say that Russia was not involved in filtering emails from the National Democratic Committee (DNC) during the 2016 election campaign in the United States United, an Assange lawyer said Wednesday.

Assange is being held in a British prison while fighting extradition to the United States on charges of espionage. Your full court hearing will begin next week.

At a preliminary hearing held in London on Wednesday, lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said that now former Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher visited Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in August 2017.

Fitzgerald said a statement by another Assange lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, said that "Rohrabacher was going to see Assange and said, on the instructions of the president, that he was offering forgiveness or some other way out, if Assange … said Russia had nothing to do with DNC leaks. "

In response to the lawyer's claims, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said: "This is absolutely and completely false."

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, "barely knows Dana Rohrabacher besides being a former congressman. He has never talked to him about this issue or almost any other issue," Grisham said. "It's a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another endless deception and a total lie of the DNC."

Embarrassing emails for Democrats and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign were hacked before being published by WikiLeaks in 2016.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said the evidence was admissible in the extradition case.

Long legal saga

Assange appeared at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Wednesday via video link from Belmarsh Prison, where he is being held while awaiting his extradition hearing.

US prosecutors have accused the 48-year-old Australian hacker of conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law on the release of hundreds of thousands of confidential government documents from WikiLeaks. If found guilty, he faces up to 175 years in jail.

He has argued that he was acting as a journalist entitled to the protection of the First Amendment.

Assange spent seven years at the Ecuadorian embassy in London after staying there in 2012 to avoid being interrogated in Sweden for allegations of unrelated sexual assault.

Assange was evicted from the embassy in April 2019 and was arrested by British police for jumping on bail in 2012. In November, Sweden withdrew the investigation of sexual crimes because a long time had elapsed.

There is no quick end in sight for the long legal saga of Assange. The extradition hearing from Monday will begin with a week of legal arguments. It will resume in May, and a ruling is not expected for several months, with the losing side probably appealing.