Lady Gaga finds healing with new boyfriend Michael Polansky, according to a report

According to reports, Lady Gaga is madly in love with her new boyfriend and has found healing in the relationship, according to the next issue of February 24, 2020, of Life & Style magazine. The magazine discussed Lady Gaga's past romances and the nonexistent relationship with Bradley Cooper that many thought would have come to fruition after the two separated from their partners. Now, it seems that Lady Gaga has found happiness with Michael and, according to one source, may have found the right one.

Life & Style quoted a source who talked about Lady Gaga's struggles with PTSD and anxiety and discussed how the relationship with Michael has been healing her.

The source stated the following to the publication.

"Gaga tells everyone that he is a guardian. She doesn't want to curse anything, but she thinks she has found her Mr. Right."

Lady Gaga first shared a photo of herself with Michael on February 4, 2020, and has since shared several more. She sent him a sweet message on Valentine's Day that said the following.

"Happy Valentine's Day !!" Honey, do I have lipstick on my whole body? "😂 # valentines ❤️💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💕🧚‍♀️ Happy birthday to all my monsters !! ! I love you !!! ❤️😘🎈 "

She shared another photo of herself with Michael on February 18, 2020, where the two stood by a large body of water at sunset. You can see that photo below.

The source continued to explain why Lady Gaga has fallen madly in love with Michael.

"Gaga likes to make her feel sexy, but also safe, as if protecting her from anything. That's new."

Fans are delighted that Lady Gaga finally has a man in her life who is giving her so much joy and happiness. The photos that Lady Gaga has shared continue to get more than one million likes and thousands of comments from people who congratulate Lady Gaga and Michael for their new relationship.

The source also said that Michael has a wonderful impact on Lady Gaga and that she helped keep her balance when she used to sink into depression in the past.

The source stated the following.

“Relationships can affect your mood, as they do with most people. Fortunately, unlike when he was young, he now has the tools to overcome it. "

What do you think of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky?

Are you happy that Gaga has found love and happiness again and is in a relationship that is healing her?



