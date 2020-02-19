Krystal Nielson explains the conscious separation of Chris Randone

Krystal Nielson is making things clear in his "conscious separation,quot; of Chris Randone.
the Bachelor in Paradise Student explained the decision in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
Nielson began by thanking his followers for the support he received while she and Randone "navigate this new chapter."
"Last night we did FaceTimed and we were talking about how surreal the past two years have been. And how lucky we are to have met," Nielson wrote. "We knew that taking a & # 39; conscious separation & # 39; would be difficult to explain to all our followers, friends and admirers … and we knew about the sensational frenzy potential it would incur … but we care so much about each other that we were willing to take the risk, since WE believe that this is the right move for the United States. "
The health and fitness coach admitted that celebrities "didn't plan on saying anything,quot; until "they really processed what this new & # 39; chapter & # 39;" really is. But after "the media began communicating with friends, family and other cast members with crazy rumors," the duo felt the need to make a statement.
"Were we ready? No. Do we feel pressure? Absolutely," Nielson continued. "Does it hurt to hear and read comments and judgments? Deeply. But we are choosing love and compassion over anger and fear."
The reality star acknowledged that "this is not conventional,quot; and that "people are absolutely entitled to their opinions." However, he said that the two have "stunted,quot; their growth by having "fear of disappointment and & # 39; fail & # 39; others,quot; and have neglected what "they need to prosper."
"For me, this goes back to my childhood and the need to please others so they feel worthy of their love and acceptance," Nielson explained. "But living a life to please others will only leave you empty and full of regrets."
He then revealed that Randone left on Saturday to "start an exciting adventure in Florida,quot; and was "very proud of him for making great moves." As for Nielson, he said he will stay in San Diego with his dogs Wayne and Chucky Diego. She said "we are open to where our heart calls us to be next."
"In the past, I turned to bad habits to numb the pain … but now I know, after extensive personal development last year, that these pain bodies only lodge in us and continue to meet at a later time in the life, "she continued. "And it is not until we deal with this from the front that we can evolve, grow and become a better human being and soul. So we both remain present, sitting quietly and focusing on radical self-care, since we come from a place of love and compassion on how we can BEST support each other. Thank you, we love you. "
Nielson also addressed the separation on Instagram Stories.
"You know, God, I just feel like I'm in this daze where, like, my life doesn't feel like it's my life," he said while wearing his ring. "It feels like I'm on a TV show and, like, watching something. You know, it's a lot."
Nielson then acknowledged that "he had never had a public relationship,quot; before his relationship with Randone.
"The moment we met, we kissed, we got engaged and we got married, everything was posted on television," he said. "So, we have had many of you as followers and supporters, and we know that taking some time apart could be, you know, painful, but that is what we are supporting each other and supporting each other in each of them. we must do it. I know it may seem unconventional, but it is what it is. I think that each relationship can have its own rules and establish what works for them. But we are the best friends who only support each other. "
He even shared a picture of his FaceTime session with Randone who showed him smiling.
Randone and Nielson announced their mutual decision to separate on Saturday.
"We never imagined this scenario, but we have reached a point where we both need to work on ourselves," the two told BachelorNation.com. "We are the best friends who love and care for each other so deeply. We appreciate everyone's love and support so far throughout our trip and we only ask you to respect our privacy as we navigate this."
Fans met with Nielson in Arie Luyendyk Jr. the season of The Bachelor and Randone, also known as "Goose,quot;, in Becca Kufrinthe season of High school. Then they appeared in the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, where they fell in love and got engaged. They then married in a televised ceremony in June 2019.
In fact, Bachelor Nation members had recently discussed taking another big step.
"We've talked about starting a family. I've gone out of birth control," Nielson said. Tonight entertainment in August 2019, clarifying that they were "talking, at the beginning of the year, of trying to find a family."
Nielson and Randone are not the only ones Bachelor in Paradise Stars to leave it. Joe Amabile Y Kendall Long Y Chris Bukowski Y Katie Morton They have also recently ended their relationships.
