Krystal Nielson explains the conscious separation of Chris Randone

Krystal Nielson is making things clear in his "conscious separation,quot; of Chris Randone.

the Bachelor in Paradise Student explained the decision in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Nielson began by thanking his followers for the support he received while she and Randone "navigate this new chapter."

"Last night we did FaceTimed and we were talking about how surreal the past two years have been. And how lucky we are to have met," Nielson wrote. "We knew that taking a & # 39; conscious separation & # 39; would be difficult to explain to all our followers, friends and admirers … and we knew about the sensational frenzy potential it would incur … but we care so much about each other that we were willing to take the risk, since WE believe that this is the right move for the United States. "

The health and fitness coach admitted that celebrities "didn't plan on saying anything,quot; until "they really processed what this new & # 39; chapter & # 39;" really is. But after "the media began communicating with friends, family and other cast members with crazy rumors," the duo felt the need to make a statement.

"Were we ready? No. Do we feel pressure? Absolutely," Nielson continued. "Does it hurt to hear and read comments and judgments? Deeply. But we are choosing love and compassion over anger and fear."