Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao get together for a comedy movie

Today Dinesh Vijan, the producer of Hindi Medium and Luka Chuppi, announced their new adventure starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The untitled film will also star Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in important roles. The film will be a situational comedy.

Speaking about the movie, the film producer Dinesh Vijan in an interview said that Rajkummar plays an orphan in the movie and that he and Kriti decide to adopt parents. The story of the film revolves around how they get an elderly couple at home (Paresh and Dimple), how this couple wreaks havoc on their life and marriage. The producer also stated that the actors Rajkummar and Kriti gave their approval to the film even before the script was ready, as they were quite impressed with the concept of the film. Vijan approached the actors for another film, but ended this script, which he says is almost inspired by an incident: “This innovative idea came from real life, although it is not inspired by any particular incident. We have turned it into a crazy comedy with our unique tadka. "

The film will be directed by Gujarati filmmaker Abhishek Jain and filming will begin from mid-March or the end of April. Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon were last seen together at Bareilly Ki Barfi and it was a great success at the box office.