Kravig leads the University to win 45-35 against Sterling – Up News Info

The University Bulldogs beat the Sterling Tigers by a score of 45-35 on Friday.

Kylie Kravig leads the University with 12 points scored while also recording nine rebounds and three assists. Sam Yost and Taylor Gollhofer also had notable games with nine points each.

Next for each team, the University will host Valley, while Sterling will travel to play against Yuma.

Sterling has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.



This story was created with technology provided by Data Skrive. Accurate information as of publication and will be updated as more data becomes available.