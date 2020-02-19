Kim Kardashian teases Kanye West for enjoying chicken while flaunting her curves

%MINIFYHTMLe1620696dab48e541f3da920fbbdd2d411% %MINIFYHTMLe1620696dab48e541f3da920fbbdd2d412%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Take Instagram to share a series of photos of the married couple's visit to Jean Paul Gaultier's workshop in Paris, France.

Nothing can beat the delight of fried chicken, not even a sexy wife. At least, that seems to be what Kanye west think when accompanies Kim Kardashian taking a series of sexy photos at the Jean Paul Gaultier workshop in Paris, France.

Kim could not help mocking that fact when he shared with his Instagram followers a lot of photos of his visit to the headquarters. "JPG and KFC," he wrote along with a photo of her taking a mirror selfie of her in a colorful dress that hugs the body. Her rapper husband didn't even look at her in the photo and instead ate a bucket of fried chicken with KFC.

Fans found the photo funny and admitted that they could relate to Kanye. "Kanye is ALL a state of mind," said one in the replies, with more than 100 people agreeing with the user. "I really only took care of her business while she does her thing. Issa MOOD," repeated another, while someone said, "I am Kanye when my friends try to take pictures for the gram." Another wrote: "They're really funny and don't even try. Kim is really interested in her selfies and Kanye isn't really giving up to eat her food."

In addition to the KFC photo, Kim included some photos of her posing in the dress. In one photo, the reality television star showed her pertrere while posing on a bicycle, while another image showed her standing with her arm extended against a clear window with the City of Love behind her.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star also posted a video of her and Kanye deciding what to order during their visit to KFC in Paris. After deciding their order, the two walked to the counter to pick up their food.