Kim Kardashian shares sexy bikini photos taken by Kanye West

Kanye west You can add a photographer to your long list of achievements!

About him Valentine's Day weekend, the Grammy winner and his wife Kim Kardashian We made a tropical trip to Cabo together. On Wednesday keeping up with the Kardashians Star took Instagram to share a series of photos taken by her husband. In sexy snapshots, Kim can be seen doing a bikini pose while on the beach with her boyfriend.

"Valentine & # 39; s Surprise Getaway," Kim wrote, giving credit to Kanye's photo.

A source previously told E! The news that Kanye, 42, was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim, 39, flew to Cabo to meet him late Friday night.

"They took her to a private villa where she met Kanye," the source shared. "They had a very quiet two-night stay in their private villa."

The source also revealed that the couple enjoyed the massages of a massage therapist and that a house chef prepared their meals.