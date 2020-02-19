Kim Kardashian shares sexy bikini photos taken by Kanye West

Instagram / Kanye West
Kanye west You can add a photographer to your long list of achievements!
About him Valentine's Day weekend, the Grammy winner and his wife Kim Kardashian We made a tropical trip to Cabo together. On Wednesday keeping up with the Kardashians Star took Instagram to share a series of photos taken by her husband. In sexy snapshots, Kim can be seen doing a bikini pose while on the beach with her boyfriend.
"Valentine & # 39; s Surprise Getaway," Kim wrote, giving credit to Kanye's photo.
A source previously told E! The news that Kanye, 42, was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim, 39, flew to Cabo to meet him late Friday night.
"They took her to a private villa where she met Kanye," the source shared. "They had a very quiet two-night stay in their private villa."
The source also revealed that the couple enjoyed the massages of a massage therapist and that a house chef prepared their meals.
"It was relaxing and peaceful," the source added. "They never left and simply enjoyed the time one by one."
After spending time together in Cabo, the couple flew to Chicago on Sunday for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
While they were there, the parents of northwest, Holy west, Chicago West Y West psalmThey were seen getting comfortable while sitting on the court. The couple was even caught in the kiss chamber, and Kim leaned down to give her husband a sweet kiss on the cheek.
Just a few days ago, the superstar couple attended some Oscar 2020 Awards after the holidays While they were away, Kim and Kanye were seen spending time with Kylie Jenneras well as famous friends like Brad Pitt.
This May will mark Kimye's sixth wedding anniversary, and they seem to be stronger than ever!
