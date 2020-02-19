Kerala: Kerala will collaborate with the Dutch technology organization – Latest news

The LDF government led by CPI (M) in Kerala will join forces with the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) in the areas of innovative technologies such as Internet of Things, Bigdata and Machine learning. A weekly cabinet meeting here on Wednesday decided to give a nod to the International Center for Free and Open Source Software under the state IT department to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Dutch organization in this regard.

There is a proposal in the memorandum of understanding to establish an Internet of Things (IoT) center of excellence here, an official statement said.

Collaboration with the Netherlands is planned to enhance the potential of new technologies in the areas of Smart Villages, water management, environment, livestock resources, crop protection, disaster management, etc.

Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited the Netherlands in May last year at the invitation of the Dutch government to explore possibilities for cooperation in various sectors, including water management, flood prevention and agriculture.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima arrived in the southern state last October for a two-day trip and visited several places.